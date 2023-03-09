Met Office issues Amber warning as snow falls across Shropshire

The Met Office has this morning issued an Amber warning for snow and ice for the west of the county as snow continues to fall.

The Amber warning covers an area along the Welsh border including Oswestry and is valid from 12pm today until 9am on Friday.

A Yellow warning is in place for the rest of Shropshire until 2pm on Friday.

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️



Snow across parts of Wales and the West Midlands



Thursday 1200 – Friday 0900



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfS950



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/khH1GZl3o0 — Met Office (@metoffice) March 9, 2023

Shropshire Council says its gritters were out at 3am this morning. They’re now back out again treating primary and secondary routes across the county – with a special emphasis on priority routes. Snow ploughs have also been deployed.

Closures

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust says due to wintery conditions, all of its sites will be closed today.

Cae Glas Park remains closed in Oswestry.

Library Closures

– Mobile Libraries are off the road today

– Church Stretton and Gobowen Libraries are closed today

– Wem Library will close at 3pm

– Oswestry Library will close at 1pm today.

Waste Collection Disruption

Due to the current snow across the county waste collections may be affected.

Shropshire Council is asking residents to follow the following advice:

– Leave your refuse bin out. If a collection can’t be made on your scheduled collection day it will be collected as soon as it’s safe to do so.

– Take your garden waste bin back in, and put it out on your next scheduled garden waste collection day.

– Leave your recycling bin / boxes and blue sacks out (as long as they don’t present a trip hazard). They will be collected as soon as it’s safe to do so.

School Closures

A number of schools across the county are closed today:

– School Closures in Telford and Wrekin

– School closures in the Shropshire Council area

Train Services

For the latest on train services see:

– Transport for Wales

– West Midland Railway

– Avanti West Coast

Bus Services

Arriva Midlands

Arriva says some bus routes in Shrewsbury and Oswestry have been amended due to the current weather – Arriva service status.

436 (Bridgnorth to Shrewsbury) – Unable to serve Barrow Street, Much Wenlock and the village of Harley due to heavy snow on the roads.

Awaiting further information from Arriva on the rest of their services.

Bennetts Travel Cranberry

205 (Wem Town Service) – Currently operating in full, a review will take place later this morning.

Celtic Travel

X75 (Rhayader to Shrewsbury) – Route has been suspended today

Diamond Buses

All services currently operating with delays likely



Minsterley Motors

435 (Shrewsbury to Ludlow) – Route has been suspended today

552 & 553 (Bishop’s Castle to Shrewsbury via Minsterley & Pontesbury) – Route operating between Minsterley and Shrewsbury only

701 (Ludlow Town Service) – Currently operating, delays likely

722 (Ludlow Park & Ride) – Currently operating, delays likely

738/740 (Knighton to Ludlow) – Route has been suspended today

745 (Pontesbury to Ludlow) – Route has been suspended today

Select Bus Services

96 (Telford to Shrewsbury) – Not serving Eaton Constantine due to difficult road conditions.

Tanat Valley Coaches

T12 (Oswestry to Wrexham) – Route has been suspended today

T12 (Oswestry to Welshpool) – Route has been suspended today

72, 72A & 72D (Oswestry to Llanfyllin) – Route has been suspended today

74 & 74A (Shrewsbury to Llanfyllin) – Route has been suspended today

79 & 79A (Oswestry to Llangynog) – Route has been suspended today

400, 402, 403, 404 & 405 (Oswestry Town Services) – Routes have been suspended today

449 (Oswestry to Queens Head) – Route has been suspended today

558 (Shrewsbury to Montgomery) – Route has been suspended today

576 (Shrewsbury to Oswestry) – Route has been suspended today

Community Car Services

Shrewsbury Dial-A-Ride – Not operating today



Ludlow & Clun Valley Traveller – Not operating with any new passengers today, if you have a booking please speak with the office.



Corvedale Buzzard – Not operating today