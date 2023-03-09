Calls for more responses to women and girls safety survey

Telford and Wrekin Council is calling on women and girls aged 16+ to complete a survey, that will guide £250,000 of investment into measures to help them feel safer.

Instructor Niki Lane with Gaby Roberts, Kerry Nicholls and daughter Megan, Beth Taylor and Laura Lightbody. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

To date just under 500 respondents have completed the survey which seeks to understand where people feel safe and what type of measures people would like to see implemented.

The council is calling for more responses to create a clear understanding of where funds would be put to best use with the results used improve safety in areas such as public spaces or on public transport.

Examples of some of the proposed measures could include new closed circuit television cameras and additional lighting. Self-defence classes are already up and running with help from volunteer Bill Gilmour, his team and the council’s safer & stronger communities project.

Around 120 women have completed the courses to date that have been held at Woodside, Malinslee, Ketley, Randlay and Hadley community centres. The latest courses are currently taking place at Horsehay village hall.

Councillor Paul Watling (Labour), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for safer & stronger communities said: “We would really like more people to fill in this survey, there might be issues we could help with but really need people to let us know if they need help or have suggestions.

“It doesn’t take long to complete so please fill it in and encourage your friends and family to do so too. The more views we have the more informed our teams will be about what’s needed.”

The council continues to develop the CCTV network to act as a deterrent in hot spot areas including a pilot to install cameras in taxis, a theatre education programme aimed at young people that challenges unacceptable behaviours, funding licenses for safe and secure night time venues such as bars and clubs are just some of the measures already in place or planed for the future.

Domestic abuse is a common crime with 1 in 4 women and 1 in 6 men as victims, for further support and advice visit the website here. The council would like at least 1,000 responses to the survey to help guide the investment.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “Violence against women and girls is one of the biggest concerns in our society today. Self-defence classes are just one example of how I am investing, in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council, to give people some skills and confidence to be and feel safer.

“There is always more that can be done, I will continue to invest in victim services, hold the Chief Constable to account on this issue and work in communities to change unacceptable behaviours in our society.”

To find out about further self-defence classes, email the team at saferstronger@Telford.gov.uk and to complete the survey visit the website at https://www.telford.gov.uk/safetymatters

Survey closes on Friday, March 31 at midnight.