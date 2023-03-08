0.4 C
Appeal after war veteran’s watch stolen in Market Drayton burglary

By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for information after a watch once owned by a veteran from World War 1 was stolen during a burglary in Market Drayton.

The burglary happened in Smithfield Road between 10.30pm on Sunday 5 March and 6.30am on Monday 6 March.

The home of a 93-year-old man was entered and a gold watch and rose gold chain was stolen from the bedroom.

The watch is quite identifiable and is engraved with the number “1917” and “TO JTW FROM JD” and listing 4 campaigns completed.

The watch was handed down by the victim’s uncle who was a World War 1 veteran.

Investigating officer PC Ade Davies said: “I am appealing to the thief’s conscience to return the watch to a police station and also appeal to anyone who may of seen or has been offered the watch to get in contact. This is an item of great sentimental value to the family and we would really like to safely return it to them.”

Anyone with any information is asked to please make contact with PC Ade Davies on 07870 510821 or email adrian.davies1@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 11.

