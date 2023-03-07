Speed cameras installed to improve road safety in Lawley

Speed cameras have been installed on two main roads in Lawley after residents raised concerns about dangerous driving.

Councillor Raj Mehta, chair of Lawley and Overdale Parish Council and councillor Paul Watling, cabinet member for safer and stronger communities, in front of the speed camera in West Centre Way, Lawley. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council has put up cameras in Lawley Drive and West Centre Way in a bid to stop drivers breaking the 40mph and 30mph limits and running red lights.

The cameras have been funded as part of a £350,000 investment into Lawley, part of the council’s wider On Your Side investment programme.

The Lawley Partnership Board – set up to help develop one of the borough’s largest new housing developments – has been prioritising speeding concerns and how to tackle them supported by the council which is a board member.

Evidence gathered by West Mercia Police, which is also a board member, showed there was a need for the cameras which will help reduce the risk of accidents.

Paul Davis, chair of Lawley Partnership Board said:

“The issue of speeding across Lawley has been a concern of many residents for some time and addressing it has been a focus of the Lawley Partnership Board. By listening to residents and working with our partners, we are delivering a plan to improve road safety and curb anti-social driving.

“The vital investment from Telford & Wrekin Council has ensured that through a combination of fixed cameras and mobile speed indicator devices, we can target and deter speeding, both on trunk roads and across the wider parish.

“I’d like to thank all members of the partnership for making this issue a priority and once again delivering for Lawley and our residents.”

Councillor Paul Watling (Lab), cabinet member for safer and stronger communities said:

“Telford & Wrekin Council takes residents’ concerns over road safety extremely seriously. The installation of speed cameras is a direct response to feedback from residents worried about excess speed. They are part of a package of road safety measures we are funding through a major investment into Lawley which is one of Telford and Wrekin’s new communities.

“We have worked with the police to identify the most appropriate measures to tackle speeding drivers and those who ignore red lights. These drivers are putting other road users and pedestrians at risk and that is why we are taking action.

“Speed cameras help make our roads safer by encouraging drivers to be responsible and they should only be a burden for those who refuse to stick to the limits.”

In addition to the cameras, Telford & Wrekin Council is funding more speed indicator devices (SIDs) which display a vehicle’s speed as it approaches. These mobile devices will be used by Lawley and Overdale Parish Council, a member of the partnership, to deal with specific speeding concerns.

Councillor Raj Mehta, chair of Lawley and Overdale Parish Council said:

“I am delighted that concerns highlighted by residents have been listened to. The speed cameras will improve road safety for everyone in this community.

“I would urge drivers to be responsible and not put lives at risk by breaking the speed limit or ignoring red lights.”