Queen Consort to visit Telford next Tuesday

Telford will welcome Her Majesty The Queen Consort when she visits Southwater One next Tuesday 14 March.

The Queen Consort

The Queen Consort will meet members of the public and volunteer groups with crowds invited to gather behind the barriers from 12pm.

Her Majesty was due to visit last month but the visit was postponed after she tested positive for Covid.

Plans for the visit remain unchanged:

The Abraham Darby Show band will play in the square as Her Majesty arrives and heads inside Southwater One where she will meet a number of representatives and staff from local organisations.

Camilla, Queen Consort will meet with representatives from Read Easy, a volunteer reading support group for adults, Telford Interfaith Council and STAY, a charity group who provide housing and support services for homeless and vulnerable people.

Telford Crisis Support, who provide a food bank and range of related support services for individuals and families in crisis will also be attending along with Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST), who offer holistic, bespoke support to young people who are not in education, employment, or training.

Also meeting Her Majesty are PODS (Parents Opening Doors), a group dedicated to involving and supporting families with a child or young person with disabilities or additional needs and East Shropshire Talking Newspaper, who provide a news and features audio service for the visually impaired.

Finally, Her Majesty will meet with Ms Erica Hanson, Cpl Royal Logistics, veteran and founder of the Telford Veterans Trail.

Her Majesty will unveil a commemorative stone for Telford Veterans Trail which will be set into the trail in the park after the visit and a plaque to commemorate her visit to the Southwater One building.