New lease of life for the historic Beacon Hotel

The former Beacon Hotel on Ironbridge Road in Madeley has been purchased by new owners who have plans to convert and develop the site.

The former Beacon Hotel on Ironbridge Road in Madeley. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Grade II listed building, which is located on the edge of the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site, has been left empty for several years, causing distress among local residents who have been eager to see it restored and cared for once again.



Telford & Wrekin Council who recently served an urgent works notice on the previous owner has welcomed the news.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab) Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Green Spaces, Natural and Historic Environment and Cultural Services, said:

“The Beacon is an iconic building on the edge of the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site with a rich history of its own. Local residents have been upset to see it left empty for several years and long to see it restored and cared for once again. We are excited by the news of its new ownership and look forward to seeing the former Beacon Hotel restored and once again standing proudly in the local area.”

Telford & Wrekin Council are now engaging with the new owners and are confident that the urgent repairs to the building will take place shortly. If the developer does not undertake the works within a specified timeframe, Telford & Wrekin Council are in a position to take direct action to safeguard the building.

The council is committed to ensuring that a sympathetic conversion and development takes place, one that recognises the building’s local connections and interests. The new owners are currently drafting their proposal for the scheme, and the council is engaging with them to support this.

“We are delighted to embark on this exciting new venture as the proud owners of the former Beacon Hotel,” said Mrs Aziz. “This wonderful listed building has been vacant for far too long, and we are eager to restore it to its former iconic status. Our team is committed to making this project a priority, and we will be submitting our plans very soon. We cannot wait to breathe new life into this historic gem and look forward to bringing the Beacon back to its rightful place as a cherished landmark of the community.”

The local community will have the opportunity to make comments on the proposal when the planning application is submitted later this year.