Arrest made following robbery at Shrewsbury convenience store

Police have arrested a man following a robbery in which staff were threatened with a knife at a Shrewsbury convenience store.

The MidCounties Coop on Mount Pleasant Road in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

A man wearing a balaclava entered the MidCounties Coop on Mount Plesant Road at around 11.40am today and threatened staff with a knife whilst demanding cash and cigarettes.

Police say a 22-year-old man was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody.

The store was closed for a time whilst a forensic investigation took place.

No-one was hurt during the incident.