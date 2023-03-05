Charities team up to open new community cafe in Lightmoor Village

The Mayor of Telford and Wrekin has officially opened a new community café in Lightmoor Village.

Mayor of Telford Cllr Raj Mehta pictured at the opening with Lightmoor Village residents

The new café is a partnership between charities Bournville Village Trust (BVT) and Hub on the Hill, who already run a successful community café in Sutton Hill

The Hub @ Bournville has opened within Bournville House, an extra care housing scheme managed by charity Bournville Village Trust and is open to everyone.

It offers a range of home cooked meals including breakfast and lunch as well as hot and cold drinks.

Terry Yarnell, Chief Executive Officer, The Hub on the Hill, said: “When the opportunity came to partner with BVT in Lightmoor Village we were delighted. We’ve seen how important the community café is to our Sutton Hill residents and want to bring that to Lightmoor Village.”

To celebrate the opening Bournville House and Lightmoor Village residents were invited to the official opening and to enjoy a free afternoon tea with Mayor of Telford Cllr Raj Mehta

Donna Lister-Trowell, Bournville House manager said: “Our café area has always been the meeting point for many residents and now there is a real buzz as they can socialise while enjoying delicious meals and drinks. We’re so pleased to be working in partnership with Hub on the Hill as they’ve run a successful community café for several years, so will be bringing their expertise to Lightmoor Village.”