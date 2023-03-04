Snowdrop Walk boosts local charity

An ever-popular floral treat proved another smash hit this year – raising a record-breaking £5,400 for local cancer services – taking its grand total to £39,677.

Tarrah Lewis and Mrs June Whitaker

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund’s Snowdrop Walk was originally launched in 2004 by kind invitation of Mrs June Whitaker and her late husband Wolstan. They allowed visitors into the private grounds of their home at Winsley Hall, Westbury, to enjoy the impressive display of pretty snowdrops, planted and nurtured by the couple themselves.

Since then thousands of people have attended the open weekend raising almost £40,000 for the area’s main cancer charity which supports patients as they go through treatment at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital’s Lingen Davies Cancer Centre. The organisation’s LiveLife Cancer Awareness Service has also been launched to help everyone in the wider community by raising awareness about the signs and symptoms of cancer – helping to encourage more early diagnosis and work towards cancer prevention.

Tarrah Lewis, Fundraising and Volunteering Coordinator for Lingen Davies, said walkers from all over the county and beyond made the trip to enjoy the snowdrops and support the charity.

“We are delighted with the total we have raised from this year’s event. I would like to thank Mrs Whitaker for her continued support over the years and I would also like to thank our wonderful volunteers for their hard work and excellent cake baking skills.

“After a couple of years of Covid cancellations and bad weather, we were so happy to see the sun shining and the walkers literally didn’t stop coming!

“We look forward to welcoming people back next year to hopefully enjoy another stunning floral display, walk in the sunshine, tasty piece of homemade cake, and potentially break another record raising much needed funds to support cancer patients,” she added.

Organisers have asked walkers to share their photographs of the snowdrops via email to hello@lingendavies.co.uk