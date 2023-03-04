5 C
Shropshire
Saturday, March 4, 2023
Oswestry Town Council opens new access ramp

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Oswestry Town Council has opened a new ramp to enable easier and safer access into town from Castle Street via the Horsemarket carpark.

The new ramp will help people with limited mobility access
The need for improvement in this key and well used route was first highlighted by Pam Ingrey and Kim Tunnadine from Oswestry mobility, who organised a petition and presented it to the Council.

The project has suffered several setbacks along the way. Due to the design of the ramp, the railings were made to measure and could not be installed until the construction work was complete. There were labour shortages in the ramp construction due to Covid, drainage issues and the railing sub-contractor then went into liquidation causing further delays.

Oswestry Town Council says it accepts and shares the public’s frustration with this project but hopes this will not detract from what will be improved access for many.

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore comments, “Thank you to Kim and Pam for initiating this project. We appreciate the ramp has taken a long time to complete. We have been pushing the contractors continuously and are happy to announce it is now finally open to the public. We apologise to Oswestry residents for the delays, but we are happy with the finished product and that residents and visitors now have an easier and safer route into town.”

Kim adds, “It is great to see the project finished. The new ramps will certainly help people with limited mobility access to town.”

