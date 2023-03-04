5 C
Driver arrested after failing to stop for police in Oswestry

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

A driver was arrested in Oswestry yesterday evening after police responded to reports of a vehicle being driven dangerously in the York Street area.

The vehicle, a black Audi A4 was located but failed to stop. It crashed into a wall and a parked vehicle before coming to a stop. Photo: West Mercia Police

The vehicle, a black Audi A4 was located by officers but failed to stop.

It crashed into a wall and a parked vehicle before coming to a stop due to the damage caused to it.

The driver was arrested for disqualified driving, driving whilst unfit, having no insurance and possession of drugs.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone with CCTV footage is asked to contact PC Jamie Hogarth by emailing Jamie.Hogarth@westmercia.police.uk

