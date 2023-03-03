Railway line to be reinforced near former mineral mine in Telford

Work is to take place to protect the railway between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury from abandoned underground mine workings in Telford.

An aerial view of the former mine site beside the railway at Hadley was taken in 2014. Photo: Network Rail

Network Rail will infill one mine shaft in the Hadley area very close to the important route for passengers and freight.

The railway in this part of Shropshire was developed in 1849, not to move local people, but predominantly to move the minerals mined in the area to be taken to trade.

In fact, the geography of the railway lines reflect where the largest mineral reserves were found during the industrial revolution.

Over hundreds of years, hundreds of mines have been excavated and then left abandoned.

Now Network Rail engineers need to protect the railway from the risk of ground movements posed by the instability of the historic mine shafts.

During the essential work, trains will not be able to run and a rail replacement bus service will be in operation between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury from Saturday 18 until Monday 20 March and Saturday 25 until Monday 27 March.

Passengers planning on travelling through the area on those weekends are being encouraged to plan ahead by visiting www.nationalrail.co.uk so they know exactly what to expect from their journey.

Janahan Manickavasagar, scheme project manager at Network Rail, said:

“The railway was originally built in this part of Shropshire to move the many minerals mined underground by the Victorians, but the labyrinth of workings left by our predecessors can pose a risk to the modern railway.

“So they don’t cause unexpected delays in future, we’re carrying out this essential work to secure the mineshaft near Hadley. I’d like to thank passengers in advance for their patience and urge people to check National Rail Enquiries as we will have to stop running trains so we can complete the essential work safely.”

Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway customer experience director, said:

“I’d like to thank our passengers for their patience and urge them to plan ahead of these essential engineering works impacting journeys between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.

“Rail replacement transport will be in operation over two separate weekends while the improvements are completed. Essential works such as this are vital for the upkeep of the railway and will ensure there are fewer disruptions for our passengers in the future.”

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales’ planning and performance director, said:

“We’re pleased to see Network Rail is investing in improving the resilience of the railway between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury. This investment sits alongside our own in transforming services throughout Wales and Borders, including brand new trains for the route in the years to come.

“We’d like to thank customers for their patience while the line is closed for work to take place. Replacement bus services will operate in place of trains over both weekends, and it’s important to check before you travel. You can do this on the TfW website www.tfw.wales, our social media channels or on the TfW app.”

Network Rail has written to residents living nearby to explain that engineers will try to cause the least disruption as possible, but that some of the work could be noisy.