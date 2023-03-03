General council tax freeze agreed as part of Telford & Wrekin Council budget plans

Telford & Wrekin Council’s budget for 2023-24 has been approved at a full council meeting.

The budget includes a freeze in the level of general council tax for the second year running, which will almost certainly see the borough’s residents keep the lowest council tax in the Midlands for the sixth year in a row for the services the council provides.

The council is also likely to have the second lowest council tax of all unitary councils across the country.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shaun Davies (Labour) said:

“Making ends meet is difficult for every council and Telford & Wrekin Council is no expectation, but it’s a challenge that’s also being faced by our residents.

“In a cost of living crisis, we have been determined to keep the council tax bill as low as possible.

“There are some people in the country who are facing eye-watering council tax bill hikes of up to 15%. We’re freezing general council tax and only looking to charge the government’s 2% adult social care levy to help care for some of our oldest and most vulnerable residents.

“In practical terms, this means that people living in a band D property will keep around £230 in their pockets compared to the average for the midlands. If you look at Nottingham – the council area with the highest charge in the midlands –our residents will pay £520 less.”

Despite the commitment to keep council tax bills low, the budget also sets out plans to invest in a wide range of services.

Over£100 million will be used to pay for social care in the borough next year – over two-thirds of the council’s total net budget.

Cabinet Member for Finance, Governance and Customer Services, Councillor Rae Evans (Labour) said:

“This is a budget that demonstrates once again, that we are a forward looking council, on the side of all our residents. One where all neighbourhoods are connected, safe and clean, where everyone is able to live a healthy, independent life; where everyone benefits from good education and can fulfil their potential in a thriving economy and where the environment is protected now and in the future for the benefit of everyone

“We will need to invest record amounts into social care, yet year after year the government fail to put in a long term plan to pay for social care. They have assumed that every council will charge a 2% increase in the adult social care levy and in Telford and Wrekin, this will cost the average household an extra 43p a week.

“In total, it will raise around £1.6 million towards the extra £7.26 million needed to pay for adult social care next year.

“There’s no doubt that this will be a challenge, but years of strong financial management mean we can support residents in ways that other councils can’t”

Other investments confirmed in the budget include:

£40 million for transport and highways schemes to ensure roads and footpaths are clean and well maintained

£12 million to help people through the cost of living crisis – including extra money for things like the council’s crisis assistance fund, local foodbanks and warm spaces

£7 million into leisure and culture to support things like free swimming for under 25s and swimming lessons for the borough’s children

£3.7 million for environmental improvements including the borough’s parks, nature reserves and green guarantee sites

The final council tax bill for residents will vary depending on the type of house someone lives in and in which town or parish they live. The police, fire and rescue and town or parish council charges are not set by Telford & Wrekin Council.