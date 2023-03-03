Bespoke art sculpture takes pride of place at Bishop’s Castle Business Park

A bespoke metal sphere has taken centre stage at Shropshire’s newest business park in Bishop’s Castle.

The sculpture at Bishop’s Castle Business Park. Photo: Shropshire Council

Last year Planet Art, a Midlands-based art agency, were awarded the commission to create a piece of artwork that reflected the market towns history and unique character.

Earlier in February, Planet Art shared an update of their progress, and last week, the piece was installed just in time for Bishop’s Castle Arts Festival.

- Advertisement -

Julie Edwards and Ron Thompson of Planet Art were inspired by Shropshire, a county they both love, and especially by Bishop’s Castle itself. The pair have worked together for nearly 30 years and have specialist experience in creating work in public spaces and communities.

The piece is now in situ on the business park, which secured £1.27 million of European Regional Development funding in 2021.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, shared:

“Wow, this piece really does speak for itself doesn’t it. I’d like to say congratulations and a huge thank you to Julie and Ron from Planet Art, the sculpture is beautiful.

“Drawing upon the local market town was a really important aspect of the brief, and it’s great to see this reflected in the sculpture.

“The piece looks great in the daytime, but the LED lighting gives it the wow factor in the dark too!

“This sculpture will most definitely be a memorable feature of the business park for tenants and visitors for many years to come.”

Ruth Houghton, local Shropshire Councillor for Bishop’s Castle, said:

“This sculpture really does capture the essence of Bishop’s Castle and south west Shropshire. It is beautiful. I saw this for the first time at the weekend with the sunlight glinting through it, which really highlighted the different aspects of the sculpture. It was a great achievement to have it installed in time for the Bishop’s Castle Arts Festival; thank you Planet Art.”