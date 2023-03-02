National award for heart failure nurses at county hospital

Heart Failure Nurses (HFN) at one of the county’s acute hospitals have won a national award for their exceptional quality of care and treatment with a patient nominating them for the title.

Sisters Sue Collinson, Linda Marsh and Ros Burrell with their award

Sisters Sue Collinson, Linda Marsh and Ros Burrell from the HFN/Cardiac Rehabilitation Team at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH), which is run by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), were nominated by a patient and his wife to receive a ‘You’re SimplyMarvellous’ award.

The nomination said: “My husband and I would like to nominate his HFNs Ros, Sue and Linda. They have brought him back from the absolute brink in the last 18 months and introduced him slowly but surely to his medication.

“We would like to thank them for their patience, care, knowledge, for their positivity and for being there for us through this frightening time. Thank you ladies from the bottom of our hearts. There are some nurses in A&E and ICU at the RSH that saved his life but I’m sorry to say he was too ill to remember their names. NHS at its best!”

The team said: “We were gobsmacked. You go along just doing your job and then you receive an award like this out of the blue – it is so nice to be recognised. The letter is gorgeous and the comments lovely.”

Sponsored by the Pumping Marvellous Foundation, the five “You’re Simply Marvellous” awards acknowledge the value that Health Care Professionals bring to the treatment of Heart Failure, improving patient outcomes throughout the UK.

Measured by the patient experience, this award reflects the direct impact these outstanding health care professionals have in the local community, producing the highest standards of care for their patients.

As the representative of the UK Heart Failure patients’ voice, The Pumping Marvellous Foundation emphasises the importance of the patient perspective in recognising and rewarding health care professionals.

CEO and Founder, Nick Hartshorne-Evans, has recognised the RSH HFN Team for outstanding service to heart failure. “Congratulations to the HFN Team especially Ros, Sue and Linda. You’ve made a real difference in the lives of your patients. We take great pleasure in being able to present you with this award. You should be extremely proud of this wonderful achievement.”

Angela Graves, Chair of Trustees at the Pumping Marvellous Foundation, said: “Congratulations to the health care winners in this year’s Marvellous Awards. Chosen by patients and carers you exemplify your profession, providing dedication to duty, devoted care, advocating, and championing the heart failure patient and carer community. You are simply marvellous!”

Hayley Flavell, Director of Nursing at SaTH, said: “Well done to the team. They do an incredible job every day and it is fantastic that their care has been recognised by a patient and his wife for making such a difference.”