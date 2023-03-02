5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, March 2, 2023
Now Playing:
- Advertisement -

More than 60 Shropshire roads to be surface dressed

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

More than 60 stretches of road across Shropshire are set to be treated this spring and summer as part of Shropshire Council’s annual surface dressing programme – work that will play a key role in improving the county’s roads.

Surface dressing in north Shropshire. Photo: Shropshire Council
Surface dressing in north Shropshire. Photo: Shropshire Council

The 66 roads include 29 in north Shropshire, 24 in central Shropshire and 13 in south Shropshire with the work being carried out between May and July.

The sites identified for treatment are located across the county and include all types of road, from urban cul-de-sacs to major ‘A’ and ‘B’ roads.

- Advertisement -

Surface dressing involves applying and rolling aggregate ‘chippings’ onto a bitumen binder and is a quick, efficient and cost-effective way of preventing potholes, maintaining skid-resistance and waterproofing road surfaces.

It forms a major part of the council’s annual road maintenance programme and is being carried out alongside other preventative and reactive maintenance work.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“As well as improving and protecting our roads, this important programme of work plays a crucial role in helping to prevent potholes and other defects forming in the future. Pothole treatment is very much about prevention as well as cure and this is one important way that we can aim to prevent potholes forming next winter.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP