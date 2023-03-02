More than 60 Shropshire roads to be surface dressed

More than 60 stretches of road across Shropshire are set to be treated this spring and summer as part of Shropshire Council’s annual surface dressing programme – work that will play a key role in improving the county’s roads.

Surface dressing in north Shropshire. Photo: Shropshire Council

The 66 roads include 29 in north Shropshire, 24 in central Shropshire and 13 in south Shropshire with the work being carried out between May and July.

The sites identified for treatment are located across the county and include all types of road, from urban cul-de-sacs to major ‘A’ and ‘B’ roads.

Surface dressing involves applying and rolling aggregate ‘chippings’ onto a bitumen binder and is a quick, efficient and cost-effective way of preventing potholes, maintaining skid-resistance and waterproofing road surfaces.

It forms a major part of the council’s annual road maintenance programme and is being carried out alongside other preventative and reactive maintenance work.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“As well as improving and protecting our roads, this important programme of work plays a crucial role in helping to prevent potholes and other defects forming in the future. Pothole treatment is very much about prevention as well as cure and this is one important way that we can aim to prevent potholes forming next winter.”