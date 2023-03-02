Mobile CCTV unit to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour across Telford and Wrekin

A new mobile closed-circuit television (CCTV) unit, funded by Telford & Wrekin Council, will be hitting the streets in a major investment into tackling crime and anti-social behaviour across the borough.

Council leader Shaun Davies and councillor Richard Overton, cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport, pictured with the new mobile CCTV unit. Photo Telford & Wrekin Council

The new vehicle, which will be kitted out with state-of-the-art cameras and screens, has been purchased by the council after residents said they want to feel more reassured in their communities.

Over a 12-month period, work by the council in partnership with the police, has seen anti-social behaviour fall by 10 per cent.

The new mobile CCTV unit will be out and about across Telford and Wrekin to further deter crime and help keep people safe. It will link into and strengthen the council’s CCTV network of more than 700 cameras boroughwide.

Council leader Shaun Davies (Lab) said:

“Telford & Wrekin Council will not tolerate those who commit crime and make the lives of decent people a misery.

“We are determined to take tough action against the minority while being on the side of the majority who want to live in a safe and peaceful community.

“This major investment in the mobile CCTV unit is another brilliant example of our commitment to keeping our streets safe. The safety of all residents is our number one priority and our vision is for all our neighbourhoods to be safe, happy places where everyone can thrive.”

The highly visible vehicle is fitted with 12 cameras and will target hot spot areas for fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour including littering from vehicles. It will also support speed awareness and considerate parking outside schools, large-scale events and operations involving police and other agencies.

The vehicle is designed with the environment in mind and features solar panels on the roof and rechargeable battery-powered cameras.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport said:

“The mobile CCTV unit is a significant investment for the council. It shows that we are listening to residents and see their safety as a top priority.

“We want to be visible in our communities including more rural areas and help further reassure the public.

“As well as being a deterrent, the cameras will be crucial for gathering evidence of issues such as graffiti, fly-tipping or anti-social behaviour which are reported to us.

“This latest investment in CCTV shows we are continuing to work to make this borough as safe as we possibly can. People living here or visiting the borough expect nothing less.”

Recently, a new CCTV suite was launched at Malinsgate police station, funded by Telford & Wrekin Council and the Police and Crime Commissioner. Police, council staff and volunteers can monitor more than 35 locations across the borough supporting the prevention and detection of crime and anti-social behaviour.