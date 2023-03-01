Police seek to identify two people following robbery in Telford

Police are keen to identify two people following a robbery that happened near Telford train station on Tuesday 14 February.

Police hope the clothing and face coverings maybe be distinctive enough that somebody may recognise the two people

The robbery happened at 6.45pm, when two bicycles were taken from two young people near to the train station.

Police say that whilst they appreciate the low quality of the CCTV images, it’s hoped that the clothing and face coverings maybe be distinctive enough that somebody may recognise them.

Officers investigating the incident believe the two captured on camera may be able to help with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises either of these persons or has any information about the robbery, is asked to contact DC Butler on 01952 214748 or email DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 535i of 14 February 2023 or report online here

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.