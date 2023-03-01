4.2 C
Police increase patrols following incident on Silkin Way in Telford

By Shropshire Live

Police are increasing patrols in Telford over the forthcoming days following an incident on Silkin Way.

A number of people suffered minor injuries after being assaulted by a group of offenders.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Woods said: “I understand that incidents of this nature can be worrying for the local community. On this occasion thankfully, the victims’ injuries were minor, but things could have been very different.

“I’d like to reassure you that the incident is being taken extremely seriously and we are working hard to apprehend those responsible. Last night officers carried out extensive searches in the area and performed a number of individual stop and searches in line with our powers. Our enquiries to locate the suspects throughout the night continue today.

“You will see increased high-visibility patrols in the area, particularly over the next few evenings, and I would urge anyone who has any concerns to speak to our officers.

“If you witnessed the assaults or may have seen the group of offenders in the area then I would ask you to please get in touch with us as your information could help our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Reactive CID at Malinsgate on the following email DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 484i of 28 February 2023.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555.

