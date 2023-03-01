Police appeal for witnesses to collision in Pontesbury

Police are appealing for witnesses following a two vehicle collision on Shrewsbury Road in Pontesbury on Monday.

At around 2.55pm a white Ford transit van collided with a white Iveco box van.

The driver of the transit van was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital with life changing injuries

- Advertisement -

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or have dash-cam footage of it, is asked to get in touch with officers investigating the collision.

Please contact PC Liam Owen on liam.owen@westmercia.police.uk or 101 extension 7702273