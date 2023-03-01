7.1 C
Police appeal for witnesses to collision in Pontesbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses following a two vehicle collision on Shrewsbury Road in Pontesbury on Monday.

At around 2.55pm a white Ford transit van collided with a white Iveco box van.

The driver of the transit van was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital with life changing injuries

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or have dash-cam footage of it, is asked to get in touch with officers investigating the collision.

Please contact PC Liam Owen on liam.owen@westmercia.police.uk or 101 extension 7702273

