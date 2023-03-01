7.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Now Playing:
- Advertisement -

Exceptional demand for secondary school places

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Children across the county will today discover which secondary school they have been offered a place at for the academic year that starts in September.

In Shropshire Council’s area, 3,026 children applied on time for places at secondary schools, with 89.7% – 2,713 children – offered their first preference school. All who applied on time have been offered a place, with 96.5% allocated one of their preferences, and 3.5% allocated an alternative preference.

A number of parents have contacted Shropshire Live this morning regarding issues in accessing information on placements from Shropshire Council.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Council says that due to the very high volume of users trying to access the third party school admissions system via its website , users may receive an error message saying that the system is currently unavailable. If so, please try again later. In the meantime, Shropshire Council says its school admissions team are working to unlock accounts and offer letters are being sent by email this morning.

In Telford and Wrekin, for the second year running, over 95% of children were offered a place at one of their preferred secondary schools. The council received 2,376 on time applications for secondary schools and offered every applicant a school place.

In total, 2,264 (95.3 per cent) of pupils were offered a place at one of their preferred secondary schools in Telford and Wrekin – 1,959 (82.4 per cent) received their first preference, 232 (9.8 per cent) their second preference and 54 (2.3 per cent) their third preference.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“This really is an exceptional year for the number of children seeking a secondary school place for September, and – like many other councils – we have seen our highest-ever number of applications.

“However, this is something we have known was coming, and is something we have long planned for. Though not everyone will be offered their preferred school, there are sufficient spaces across the county, and all children who applied on time have been offered a place at secondary school in September.

“We have been working closely with schools and are very grateful to those who have agreed to accommodate additional pupils.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Lab), Cabinet Member for Children, Young people and Families said:

“We are delighted that this is another year when so many parents and carers (over 95%) have secured places for their children at one of their preferred secondary schools and when every single applicant has received a school place offer.

“This is also credit to our Council’s significant investment to expand schools’ capacity across the borough by hundreds of places.

“Over the past ten years, we have rebuilt and refurbished every secondary school in our borough to create more school places. We are committed to drive this investment forward over the coming years as well, so even more youngsters can attend their preferred local secondary school and benefit from modern spaces for growth and learning.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP