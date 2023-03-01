7.1 C
Events to be held over future of health care in Bishop’s Castle

The Integrated Care System, the body charged with commissioning health care, will be holding two ‘listening’ events about the future of health care in the Bishop’s Castle area today.

The two consultations will be held in the Methodist Hall, Station Street, Bishop’s Castle
The two consultations will be held in the Methodist Hall, Station Street, Bishop's Castle

Before the meeting local Councillors Ruth Houghton, Nigel Hartin and Heather Kidd will be taking representatives of the Integrated Care System on a tour of the Clun – Bishop’s Castle – Chirbury – Snailbeach areas to show the rural area NHS services have to cover.

Local Shropshire Councillor Heather Kidd said: “This is our big opportunity to tell the NHS what type of healthcare service we need in our area – including our hospital – which has been under threat for some time.

“I would really urge local residents across our rural area to come along and have their say.”

The two consultations will be held in the Methodist Hall, Station Street, Bishop’s Castle at 2pm – 4.30pm and 5.30pm – 8pm on Wednesday 1st March 2023.

