Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Telford College music students release new EP

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Music students from Telford College have released a new EP featuring original tracks from their band.

State of Mind, which has released a new six-track EP as part of a Telford College music project. From left, Luke Millward, Ed Price, Ashe Chambers and James Stott
State of Mind is made up of 17-year-olds James Stott from Sutton Hill and Luke Millward from Trench, plus Ed Price from Wellington, and Ashe Chambers from Dawley, who are both aged 18.

They are all on a level three BTEC extended diploma in music, studying at Telford College.

Their EP, called Error 101, features five original tracks from the band, plus a cover version of the Lady Gaga hit Poker Face, which is being released as a single.

Miles Dunkley, 18, from Shrewsbury, played drums on all of the tracks. The former Belvidere School student is a second-year music student at Telford College.

Telford College music tutor Jared Jackson said: “This collaborative project is part of their coursework, and all of the songs have been produced in the college’s recording studios.

“The EP has now been released, and is available on streaming services Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music.”

Luke is a former Telford Priory School student, Ed went to Charlton School, James attended Madeley Academy, and Ashe came from Telford Park School.

State of Mind was formed a year ago, and has performed at a number of live gigs in the local area, including the Theatre and Firefly in Oakengates, and the Pheasant Inn at Admaston.

