Police continue to crackdown on drivers using mobile phone

West Mercia Police are supporting the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) mobile phone operation over the next two weeks, by targeting motorists who continue to use their handheld mobile phone at the wheel.

Distraction behind the wheel is such a significant contributory factor with regards to road collisions and this national operation demonstrates a willingness by police forces across the UK to tackle the issue of mobile phone use.

Motorists caught using a handheld mobile phone while driving face a £200 fine and six points on their licence. Drivers caught twice face a lengthy ban – which could also lead to a £1,000 fine. While new drivers – those who have passed within the last two years – face having their licence revoked if caught just once. New legislation adopted last year also makes it clearer that the law includes using phones for reasons such as internet use, checking notifications and uploading content whilst driving.

Over the past 3 years, there have been 43 collisions in West Mercia where the use of a mobile phone was listed as a contributory factor leading to 2 fatalities, 10 serious injuries and 52 slight injuries.

Supt Steph Brighton said: “Driving while distracted by a mobile phone is completely unacceptable and puts road users at risk of serious harm. Everyone knows the use of handheld mobile phones whilst driving is against the law and we are very clear that when you get behind the wheel it is your responsibility to stay focused and alert.

“This not only covers making and receiving calls but also the use of social media, messaging and streaming. The majority of drivers use the roads respectfully and adhere to the laws around mobile phone use but it is concerning that we still have some drivers across West Mercia who are willing to risk driving whilst distracted. This is a year round commitment for us to challenge this behaviour”.