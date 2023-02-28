6 C
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Man jailed after football fan violently assaulted in Wellington

A 54-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for grievous bodily harm after a man was left with a brain injury following a football match at AFC Telford United in 2019.

Shrewsbury Crown Court
Lee Boyce, of Violet Road, London, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday 27 February.

A second man, Leyton James, 29, of Wood Norton Road, Stibbard, was given a 12-month community order for assault.

Both men were also issued with football banning orders for 5 years.

Boyce and James violently assaulted a fellow football fan in Wellington on 23 March 2019 after the FA Trophy semi-final match between Leyton Orient and AFC Telford United, leaving the victim with a brain injury.

Detective Sergeant Andy Dawson, said: “This was an unprovoked and senseless attack on an innocent member of the public who had been watching his team play football.

“The attack has had a long-lasting impact on the victim, who has been incredibly brave throughout.

“Incidents like this have no place in society and we won’t hesitate to apprehend and seek prosecution of those responsible.

“Football should be a safe and inclusive sport for all to enjoy. Thankfully, incidents like this are rare in our area, but I hope that this sentence, and the accompanying football banning orders, show that this behaviour will not be tolerated.”

