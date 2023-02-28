6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Now Playing:
- Advertisement -

Gas main to be replaced on busy Shrewsbury road

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A gas main is set to be replaced on Monkmoor Road in Shrewsbury with a temporary one-way closure and diversion in place as works begin.

Cadent Gas will be replacing a section of cast iron gas main between Crowmere Road and Abbey Foregate from 20 March to 12 May.

During the first two weeks of the work, a temporary one-way closure will prevent traffic travelling onto Monkmoor Road from Abbey Foregate.

- Advertisement -

This is to allow contractors to safely undertake the first section of works between the Abbey Foregate junction and King Street junction.

Whilst the one-way closure is in force a signed diversion route will be in place, with access maintained for businesses and residential properties at all times.

As the operatives move away from the Abbey Foregate junction and progress further along Monkmoor Road, the remaining sections of works will be undertaken under temporary traffic lights, which will be manually controlled from 7.30am to 6.30pm.

Shropshire Council says its inspection team will monitor work as it progresses to ensure the contractors are working efficiently and to the agreed timescales.

Cadent Gas will have its customer liaison teams on site to notify affected residents and businesses, and advanced warning signs will be erected two weeks prior to works starting.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP