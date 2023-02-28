Gas main to be replaced on busy Shrewsbury road

A gas main is set to be replaced on Monkmoor Road in Shrewsbury with a temporary one-way closure and diversion in place as works begin.

Cadent Gas will be replacing a section of cast iron gas main between Crowmere Road and Abbey Foregate from 20 March to 12 May.

During the first two weeks of the work, a temporary one-way closure will prevent traffic travelling onto Monkmoor Road from Abbey Foregate.

- Advertisement -

This is to allow contractors to safely undertake the first section of works between the Abbey Foregate junction and King Street junction.

Whilst the one-way closure is in force a signed diversion route will be in place, with access maintained for businesses and residential properties at all times.

As the operatives move away from the Abbey Foregate junction and progress further along Monkmoor Road, the remaining sections of works will be undertaken under temporary traffic lights, which will be manually controlled from 7.30am to 6.30pm.

Shropshire Council says its inspection team will monitor work as it progresses to ensure the contractors are working efficiently and to the agreed timescales.

Cadent Gas will have its customer liaison teams on site to notify affected residents and businesses, and advanced warning signs will be erected two weeks prior to works starting.