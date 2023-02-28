Cambrian Heritage Railways prepares for new season

Volunteers at Cambrian Heritage Railways (CHR) have been hard at work during the Winter months to ensure the award winning railway is ready for a second season as a top Shropshire tourist attraction.

CHR General Manager Andy Green oversees the installation of three lines of track at Oswestry for the first time since 1966

New sections of track have been laid through Oswestry railway station, bringing back memories of a time before the line closed to passengers in 1966. Three railway lines now pass the station building to make it easier for heritage trains to operate timetable services.

Behind the scenes, the CHR website has been revamped and shows two new offerings from the railway. Driver Experience Days will be on sale enabling those who fancy the chance to drive a locomotive and try their hand at the controls. CHR is also keen to invite group bookings for family celebrations or businesses looking to charter a train for the day.

Speaking about the developments, CHR General Manager Andy Green said, ”We had an excellent first year of operation and this coming season we want to further enhance the railway experience from Oswestry to Weston Wharf. “

A huge amount of trackwork and vegetation clearance has taken place by our fantastic volunteers during the closed season. We have also taken the opportunity to improve our website to enable customers to see what we are all about and book with confidence. We are also reaching out to groups and businesses to give them a unique opportunity to book an entire train for the day. Our Driver Experience days will also prove a popular and affordable gift this season.”

CHR will run every weekend and specific mid-week and evening journeys as well as Bank Holidays, from April until September. Further CHR information can be found at: www.CambrianRailways.com.