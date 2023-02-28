Arriva proposes to close Oswestry depot

Arriva has announced that it is consulting with employees on closing its Oswestry depot.

Arriva’s Oswestry Depot on Shrewsbury Road. Image: Google Street View

The move, if confirmed, would see the shutting of the depot with customer journeys largely unaffected with the main bus routes operated from the Oswestry site transferring across to Arriva’s Shrewsbury and Wrexham depots.

The loss-making Oswestry depot has been hit hard by the change of travel behaviours following the pandemic with Arriva’s bus users in Shropshire taking just 54% of journeys travelled prior to the pandemic.

Arriva says the post-pandemic recovery in Shropshire is far below national trends and comes alongside a challenging combination of significant industry-wide cost inflation and funding support from the local authority falling significantly below the levels provided by other councils to reimburse “concessionary travel” meaning bus services have been operating at a sustained operating loss.

In addition to this, while a Bus Service Improvement Plan was developed in partnership with Shropshire Council to bid for government support to help increase bus ridership, unfortunately the Plan was unsuccessful in securing funding.

Despite extensive interventions to attempt to boost passenger numbers, including extensive engagement with Shropshire Council to address the situation, regretfully it has not been possible to return the depot to a financially sustainable operation and affected employees have been notified of the consultation to close the Oswestry site.

If the proposal goes ahead, Arriva will cease to operate some local contracted bus services in the area and is in dialogue with the local authority with the expectation that a new operator would take on these contracted services from May.

Affected employees have now been notified that a consultation is underway on closing the site.

“We are saddened to announce today that we are consulting with our valued employees about the closure of our Oswestry depot.

“While there would be very limited impact on customer journeys, closing depots is not a decision we take lightly and this only follows sustained and extensive interventions to attempt to turn around the losses in Shropshire.

“Our priority throughout this process is that everything runs as smoothly as possible, for both our customers and our high valued team.

“If the proposal goes ahead, Arriva will work with Shropshire Council and any new operators as school routes transition to new suppliers, with any changes to school services not expected until May.”

Arriva runs the following contracted bus services on behalf of Shropshire Council which, if the proposal is confirmed, are expected to transfer to a new operator:

– 449 Oswestry – Welshampton,

– 54 Oswestry – Cefn Y Blodwel

– 71 Oswestry – Four Crosses

– 79a Oswestry – Porth-Y-Waen

– 405 Oswestry – Windsor Road