Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Northern Lights captured by photographer in Shropshire

By Chris Pritchard

The Northern Lights were visible in Shropshire last night with reports of the spectacular natural phenomenon being seen as far south as Cornwall.

Alex Murison captured the Aurora Borealis on camera in Shropshire
Usually, only Scotland and parts of northern England are lucky enough to see the spectacle.

However last night people shared their sightings from across the UK on social media, including Shropshire resident Alex Murison.

The Met Office reports there could be another chance to see the Northern Lights tonight, but it depends on cloud cover.

Also known as Aurora Borealis, the Northern Lights are usually best seen in high latitude regions closer to the Arctic, such as Scandinavia.

