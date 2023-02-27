4.2 C
Grants awarded to community projects in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Town Council has awarded financial grants to ten local organisations as part of its latest round of awards following a recent finance and general purposes committee meeting.

Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust was awarded £500

Members considered applications from a record fourteen groups which submitted requests for funding to help make a difference to those residents using their facilities and to benefit the town of Shrewsbury.

Leader of the Town Council and chair of the finance and general purposes committee, Councillor Alan Mosley, said: “We had a diverse range of applications to consider at our meeting and Councillors had decisions to choose who to support and to what extent.

“With limited funds we needed to ensure that the applications would benefit those organisations most in need and make a real difference. We know that these grants can be of be of great help to our local organisations who are providing much-needed facilities for our residents. Each applicant made a presentation and the quality and importance of their work is clear testament to the massive value of the voluntary sector throughout our town.”

The Town Council awarded grants ranging from £250 to £1,000 following an application process that closed at the end of January. Examples of the organisations awarded funding from the latest round of grants are:

Shrewsbury Repair Café was awarded £750 to help residents to re-use or repair items to prevent waste and recycling. Opening every third Saturday in the month, the numbers of residents using the facilities is increasing.

Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust was awarded £500 to help towards insulation costs of its community meeting room to enable community groups to use the facilities in the winter months.

The Shrewsbury Ark received a Grant of £1,000 to help fund training and travel expenses for around 50-60 volunteers following their move to larger premises which had doubled running costs.

Shrewsbury Arts Trail was awarded £1,000 towards funding an accessible trail of three bronze sculptures along with exhibitions, workshops and events across the town.

In addition, two of the projects will be financed through the Town Council’s revenue budget, whilst two projects were encouraged to reapply for the July round of Grants.

The next round of grants will be available in July, with details on the Town Council’s website.

