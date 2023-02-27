4.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Now Playing:
- Advertisement -

Councillors call for planning change over sewage dumping

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Local Liberal Democrat councillors are calling for a change to planning rules that better reflects the impact on rivers and sewers, ahead of a crunch Town Council meeting on the topic this evening.

Alex, Bernie and Dr Rob Park testing water quality in the Severn
Alex, Bernie and Dr Rob Park testing water quality in the Severn

One issue with sewage that hasn’t hit the headlines is the impact of wide-scale housing development. Shropshire Council is persevering with its programme of 30,800 new dwellings without any apparent concern about this dire situation, impacting the local ecology and public health.

The Shropshire Water Cycle Study in 2020 scored Shrewsbury RED on a RAG rating for overall sewerage network, with 2510 anticipated new houses and 7304 new people at that time. Early engagement with Severn Trent Water Company was required to ensure that provision of Waste Water Treatment Works capacity is aligned with delivery of development. Councillors are now asking where is the outcome of that engagement?

- Advertisement -

Councillor Bernie Bentick said:

“ Despite the Environment Agency stating that the Rea Brook is an important refuge for key biodiversity action plan species, in 2021, there were 339 recorded spills into the Rea Brook for a total of 3886 hours, including 4 Combined Sewage Overflows (CSOs) upstream of Meole; 2 in Hanwood plus Hookagate and Bayston Hill.

“This contributed to a total of 1559 recorded spills for almost 24,000 hours either directly into the River Severn or via its tributaries, from sewage flow exceeding capacity, related to insufficient investment in and maintenance of our existing sewage system.

“This is without considering the thousands of new homes built or due to be built in Shrewsbury between 2016 and 2038. This is a crime gainst our environment and a public health scandal, which must be stopped”

Councillor Alex Wagner added:

“The water quality in the loop of the Severn is disgracefully poor. It is hard to see how development on huge scale, as Shropshire Council are proposing, can do anything but make it worse in a flooding-hit county like ours. We need to get a hold of this issue and there need to be changes to planning rules around this – for example, making water companies consultees on development proposals and obliged to share their views on the impact they will have.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP