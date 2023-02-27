4.2 C
Casualty released from vehicle following collision on B4380 at Atcham

By Chris Pritchard

A casualty was released by fire crews after becoming trapped in a vehicle following a collision on the B4380 at Atcham yesterday evening.

The collision involving two cars happened at just before 6.30pm near Attingham Park.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance were called to the scene.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with crews using specialist equipment to free the trapped person.

The casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.

The road was closed for a time.

