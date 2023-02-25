Two injured in collision on A458 near Bridgnorth

Two people were released from a vehicle by firefighters following a collision on the A458 near Bridgnorth last night.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the A458 near Morville Heath at around 8.47pm.

Two people had become trapped in the vehicle following the collision and were released by fire crews.

The two casualties were given first aid by firefighters before the arrival of the ambulance service.

Four fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Wellington with an operations officer.

Police closed the road whilst emergency services were at the scene.