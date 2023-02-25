Body found in search for missing woman last seen in Whittington

Police searching for Pamela Wynne have found the body of a woman near where the 50-year-old was last seen.

Pamela was last seen at about 4.30pm on Wednesday in Whittington.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however, Pamela’s family has been informed.

- Advertisement -

Detective Inspector Richard Davies said: “Sadly officers carrying out searches in the location where Pamela was last seen have found the body of a woman.

“While formal identification has yet to take place her family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this time.”

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances or third-party involvement involved in the death.