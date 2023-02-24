8.2 C
Volunteers help with litter pick at woodland in Shrewsbury

A team of ten volunteers helped to clear litter from Pimley Woodland and the old Shrewsbury Canal last Friday.

Members of the public joined Shrewsbury Town Council’s Countryside and Greenspace team to help with removing old tree guards from the woodland as well as undertaking a general litter pick of the area.

Adam Clifford, countryside and greenspace ranger for the Town Council, said: “We are delighted that so many people were able to join us and it has really made a big difference to the area.

“The old tree guards will be recycled, as will all the waste collected as part of our disposal practices.

“We’d like to thank everyone who came along on the day, and we hope they enjoyed their time with us. We really do appreciate them helping us and the helping the local environment.”

For volunteering opportunities with the Countryside and Greenspace Team, contact Jim Goldsmith via e-mail at jim.goldsmith@shrewburytowncouncil.gov.uk

