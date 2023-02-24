8.2 C
Community minibus stolen in Bridgnorth found in Bilston

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A community minibus which was stolen from a Bridgnorth car park has been found following an appeal by West Mercia Police.

Bridgnorth Community Bus
The 13-seater vehicle was taken from a car park in Severn Street, Bridgnorth, overnight on Tuesday.

Bridgnorth Community Transport Group said a resident had called to tell them it had been dumped in Bilston in Wolverhampton.

A window had been smashed on the driver’s side, part of the front number plate has been broken off and the ignition system damaged.

The group was established to provide affordable, accessible transport to people in Bridgnorth and its surrounding areas who have difficulty accessing other forms of transport.

