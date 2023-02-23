Shropshire Council to further support under-threat bus services

Shropshire Council is to extend its financial support for a number of under-threat bus services from 31 March.

In March 2022 – and again in September 2022 – Shropshire Council agreed to support a number of both commercial and subsidised services that Arriva and other operators wanted to amend or withdraw from operating due to a fall in the number of fare-paying passengers.

As a result of the council’s support, these services have been – and will be – able to continue operating whilst the council explore options to support services in the future.

The additional support has been agreed upon whilst Shropshire Council considers ways to achieve its ambitions for improving public transport that were included in its recent – unsuccessful – bid for government levelling-up funding (LUF). This includes identifying other funding that may be available to help achieve these aims.

The LUF bid included plans for demand-responsive buses, and for transforming Shrewsbury’s park and ride service.

The services that will continue to receive support from 1 April 2023 are:

9 – Wolverhampton to Bridgnorth

20 – Radbrook Green

53 – Ellesmere to Oswestry

113/4/5/6 – Bridgnorth to Telford

544/546 – Little Lyth and Pulverbatch

552/553 – Shrewsbury to Bishop’s Castle

435 – Shrewsbury to Ludlow

436 – Bridgnorth to Shrewsbury

125 – Highley to Bridgnorth

64 – Market Drayton to Shrewsbury

701 – Ludlow Town Service

745A/B – Pontesbury, Clun, Bishops Castle, Lydbury North area.



The existing timetables will remain in place.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for public transport, said:

“Whilst finding any additional funding to support bus services within Shropshire is extremely difficult in the current financial climate, I’m pleased that we are able to further extend our support for these services – which will ensure they continue to operate beyond the end of March.

“We’re extremely disappointed that our LUF bid wasn’t successful but we remain determined to implement our plans for improving public transport across the county, and we’re working hard to identify ways to do this, and to source funding that will enable to do so. I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to make further announcements soon.

“We will also continue to lobby the Government with our bus operators for the funding that we need to make bus services a realistic option as a first choice of travel across Shropshire.”