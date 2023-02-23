Match Report: Hexagon Telford Tigers 1 – 3 Peterborough Phantoms

Hexagon Telford Tigers faced off against third placed Peterborough Phantoms in a midweek game at Telford Ice Rink.

Tigers recent run of good form ended at the weekend after a heavy defeat to league leaders Leeds Knights. The Phantoms were in need of points to narrow the gap at the top of the table and Telford continued in their pursuit of a playoff place.

Tigers remained without Corey Goodison but added Aiden Wilson and Charlie Webb to the line up.

Telford started the better of the two teams and dominated much of the offensive play for the opening ten minutes of the game. Rory Herrman scored four times last time Tigers played Peterborough and he started the game in great form, hitting the post twice in the opening five minutes. Tigers were handed a chance to take the lead when Austin Mitchell-King was called for holding the stick, giving Telford a power play chance. Within seven seconds of the man advantage,Tigers took the lead. A shot by Danny Rose from distance was expertly tipped past Jordan Marr in the Phantoms’ goal by Herrman.

But Peterborough hit back with an equaliser a minute later. Ales Padelek hit a shot from by the boards in front of the Tigers’ bench which caught out netminder Brad Day. The puck went under Day’s arm and gave Peterborough their first goal of the game.

Tigers then had to kill off four minutes of power play for the Phantoms when Jake Price was called for interference and unsporting conduct. Some resolute defending from Scott McKenzie and Deakan Fielder kept the scores level.

Much of the second period was spent in Tigers defensive zone, with Peterborough penning Telford in. Day was called on numerous times to keep the scores level with the Phantoms seeming to have an extra player at times. Joe Gretton had the best chance of the period for Peterborough, shooting over from close range with the goal at his mercy.

The teams headed into the third period level.

A boarding penalty against McKenzie early in the third period, would prove crucial. On the subsequent penalty Bradley Bowering scored from close range to give Peterborough the lead.

Tigers pressed for the equaliser but had no luck at all with the puck just not dropping for them in front of goal.

Despite pulling Day from the goal for the final minute Tigers could not score and Tom Norton added an empty net goal in the dying seconds of the game to seal the win for the Phantoms.

Final Score: Hexagon Telford Tigers 1 Peterborough Phantoms 3.

Scorers: Rory Herrman.

Man of the match: Lucas Price.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “It was a very tight game and could have gone either way with not much space offensively for both teams. A couple of moments ultimately decide the game. Peterborough are very good in those tight situations, they score on their power play and we didn’t. We were guilty of not making our chances count when they came our way.”