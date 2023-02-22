4.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Now Playing:
- Advertisement -

Investigation launched following fire involving garages in Sutton Hill, Telford

News
Updated:
By Chris Pritchard

Firefighters were called to a fire involving three garages in the Sutton Hill area of Telford last night.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale with an operations officer to Stebbings in Sutton Hill.

Crews were called out at just after 9.30pm along with West Mercia Police.

- Advertisement -

The incident involved three private domestic garages on fire with firefighters using two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP