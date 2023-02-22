Investigation launched following fire involving garages in Sutton Hill, Telford

Firefighters were called to a fire involving three garages in the Sutton Hill area of Telford last night.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale with an operations officer to Stebbings in Sutton Hill.

Crews were called out at just after 9.30pm along with West Mercia Police.

The incident involved three private domestic garages on fire with firefighters using two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.