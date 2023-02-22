4.7 C
Charity shop moving on up Oakengates high street

Severn Hospice has picked up the keys to its new shop in Oakengates, as it moves just six doors up Market Street.

Carla Siswick, Head of Retail and Tracy Hill, Area Retail Manager
The charity will be transforming the former estate agents into a bright and welcoming space which will show off homeware, clothing and accessories. The shop is due to open in May once the builders, decorators and dedicated team of staff and volunteers complete the makeover.

Tracie Harrison, Severn Hospice’s Director of Income Generation said:

“Severn Hospice has been at the heart of the Oakengates community and high street for more than 28 years. It’s a great community with wonderful supporters. It’s really important for us to remain in the area and when the new premises became available, we decided it was the ideal time to move to a larger home. It’s also a real bonus that it will literally be just up the street, so near to where people are used to us.”

Tracy Hill, Area Retail Manager added:

“We’re thrilled to have picked up the keys and are now in the thick of refurbishing and refitting the new store. Its beautifully light and airy, with large double aspect windows, so we have big plans for eye-catching window displays.

“We are known for the high-quality items we sell and when someone comes through our doors, they know there are some great bargains to be had. We are so grateful to our shoppers throughout the region who contribute £1.5 million towards the care we provide each year.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming shoppers both old and new through the doors to our new larger store in May. In the meantime, you can still grab a bargain, or leave donations at the current shop.”

