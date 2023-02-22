Boxing-based fitness space launches at Shrewsbury Sports Village

Shrewsbury Sports Village, which is operated by Shropshire Community Leisure Trust in partnership with Serco Leisure, has launched high-tech multi-purpose fitness space BOX12, utilising a former workout studio to bring something fresh to fitness fans.

Chris Griffiths – Health and Fitness Manager (SSV), Jon Eade – Co-founder and owner BOX12, Lou Crossland – National Health & Fitness Manager, Jamie Cartwright – Co-founder and owner of BOX12, Nicola Day – Product manager and Lead Master Trainer

BOX12 provides a 36-minute circuit-based workout, consisting of twelve, three-minute rounds. Sessions can be instructor led for those needing some guidance, but the state-of-the-art technology used by BOX12 means exercisers flying solo can also use the fitness space, and be guided electronically while they work out. BOX12 is free to current members, while any non-members can try it for £5 per session.

Louise Crossland, National Health & Fitness Manager for Serco Leisure said:

“BOX12 provides a full, high-intensity workout, using the concept of boxing rounds to keep exercisers engaged and motivated. But this isn’t a boxing-only workout, as each alternative round of the circuit incorporates functional exercises like Jumping Jacks and Mountain Climbers. At other centres with a BOX12 set up, centres are seeing high take up among all genders – this is definitely not a men-only fitness space.”

“What we’re also very excited about with BOX12 is the link up with MyZone™, one of the world’s leading providers of wearable fitness technology. Customers with a MyZone™ fitness tracker will be able to see real-time, individualised data on their workout as it happens. The 12 digital screens that form the BOX12 circuit will each link up with the MyZone™ wearable, providing accurate updates helping exercisers stay engaged and motivated during their session.”

Jamie Cartwright and Jon Eade, Co-founders of BOX12 added:

“It’s been an absolute pleasure working with Louise and the team at Shrewsbury Sports Village to deliver their brand new BOX12 in-club solution.

“We know the challenges that many operators face in optimising the potential of underutilised studio spaces, ensuring a high-quality consistency in the delivery of their programming, and the ability to access the best instructors – something that can often be influenced negatively by factors such as cost and availability.

“This is exactly why we created BOX12, creating an environment where our solution can be adopted in a hybrid model that draws upon the ability to offer both a technology-led rolling circuit (allowing a new member to start their workout every three minutes throughout the day by following the on-screen guidance), as well as set classes that can be facilitated by an Instructor to retain that highly-motivational group-ex feel.

“We are sure that the users at the Shrewsbury Sports Village will love the technology and the offering as whole, and we look forward to working with Serco Leisure on more sites to come.”

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“This is an exciting new fitness concept and the versatility of its operation means it is accessible to people who may not be able to attend regular scheduled classes.

“I am sure people will be motivated by the programme and the technology will encourage them to keep making progress.

“It is a very welcome addition to the broad range of activities already on offer at Shrewsbury Sports Village.”