Four injured as car goes down embankment near Bridgnorth

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after four people were injured in a single-vehicle collision on the A454 in Roughton, near Bridgnorth on Friday night.

The collision happened at around 9.30pm and involved a black Ford Fiesta which left the road and fell down an embankment.

Four people sustained injuries which required hospital treatment.

None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage of the collision itself, or the vehicle in the minutes before it.

“Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact PC Chris Stones on christopher.stones@westmercia.police.uk or 07870162981.”

