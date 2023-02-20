Work begins at Oswestry central car park exit

Work begins today to make improvements to the exit of Oswestry central car park.

The exit of Oswestry central car park. Image: Google Street View

Following a public consultation and full tender process, Oswestry Town Council has appointed a contractor to deliver improvements to the exit of the town’s central car park.

This work will improve visibility and make the exit safer for vehicles and pedestrians.

Work will begin on Monday 20th February and will last approximately 4 weeks.

The exit will remain in use, however there will be some temporary changes during the works to ensure public and worker safety.

This includes the temporary closure of the pedestrian crossing at the exit, the closure of some parking bays and redirection of traffic on the end lanes.

The final result will be an exit with clearer signage and traffic calming measures to enable vehicles and pedestrians to move safely through and out of the car park.