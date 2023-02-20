11.4 C
Shropshire
Monday, February 20, 2023
Now Playing:

Work begins at Oswestry central car park exit

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Work begins today to make improvements to the exit of Oswestry central car park.

The exit of Oswestry central car park. Image: Google Street View
The exit of Oswestry central car park. Image: Google Street View

Following a public consultation and full tender process, Oswestry Town Council has appointed a contractor to deliver improvements to the exit of the town’s central car park.

This work will improve visibility and make the exit safer for vehicles and pedestrians.
Work will begin on Monday 20th February and will last approximately 4 weeks.

- Advertisement -

The exit will remain in use, however there will be some temporary changes during the works to ensure public and worker safety.

This includes the temporary closure of the pedestrian crossing at the exit, the closure of some parking bays and redirection of traffic on the end lanes.

The final result will be an exit with clearer signage and traffic calming measures to enable vehicles and pedestrians to move safely through and out of the car park.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP