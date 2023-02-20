Residents show their love for Wellington

More than 50 people showed their love for Wellington by taking part in a popular competition recently.

Local residents voiced their appreciation for businesses in Wellington

The initiative was organised by Love Wellington to enable residents to voice their appreciation for their favourite businesses in town.

“The promotion filled the town with positive stories and testimonials about a wide range of local traders,” explained Sally Themans.

Winners were Gary Hay, who gave a shout out to Specsavers. He said: “The team are just the best. So friendly, always happy and even when they are mega busy you never feel rushed. Top marks Specsavers.”

Vicky Stones voted for the Little Green Pantry, commenting in the competition that the refill store had given the town a real boost.

Pam Spellen nominated The Welldeck in the market. She said: “I love this Wellington business because the food is amazing and there’s always service with a smile from the lovely Karen!”

All three win a voucher for £50 to eat at The Walnut, The Old Orleton or The Cock Hotel.