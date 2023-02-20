iPad Lending Library comes to Newport

iPads are now available to borrow, free of charge from Newport Library, as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s digital inclusion work.

Following a successful trial at Southwater Library, the council’s iPad Lending Library Scheme has now been expanded to include Newport Library too.

The iPad Lending Library Scheme aims to help people get online if they have no other way of doing so. Anyone over the age of 18 who has a Telford and Wrekin Library Card can borrow an iPad from Newport or Southwater Libraries, free of charge, for up to four weeks at a time.

- Advertisement -

The loan also includes data too, so borrowers won’t incur any costs.

Councillor Rae Evans (Labour), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for finance, governance and customer services, said:

“With more and more of the services we all use moving online, it’s vital that people aren’t excluded from accessing them just because they haven’t got a digital device.

“As part of our £326,000 funding to improve digital inclusion in the borough, we ran a six-month trial of the iPad lending scheme at Southwater library, which has proved a great success, with more than 50 people borrowing devices to help them get online. As a result, it’s now being introduced at Newport library too, with others to follow in the future.

“This means that, so long as you have a Telford and Wrekin library card, you can borrow an iPad for up to four weeks from Newport or Southwater libraries. Whether it’s for study, shopping or looking for a new job, they’re completely free to use and include data too, so you don’t even need Wi-Fi.”

The Library iPad Lending Scheme is part of a wider project, supported by £326,000 funding as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s £28million On Your Side investment, to address digital exclusion and help more people in the borough access the internet.