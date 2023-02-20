11.4 C
Shropshire
Monday, February 20, 2023
Now Playing:

iPad Lending Library comes to Newport

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

iPads are now available to borrow, free of charge from Newport Library, as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s digital inclusion work.

Following a successful trial at Southwater Library, the council’s iPad Lending Library Scheme has now been expanded to include Newport Library too.

The iPad Lending Library Scheme aims to help people get online if they have no other way of doing so. Anyone over the age of 18 who has a Telford and Wrekin Library Card can borrow an iPad from Newport or Southwater Libraries, free of charge, for up to four weeks at a time.

- Advertisement -

The loan also includes data too, so borrowers won’t incur any costs.

Councillor Rae Evans (Labour), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for finance, governance and customer services, said:

“With more and more of the services we all use moving online, it’s vital that people aren’t excluded from accessing them just because they haven’t got a digital device.

“As part of our £326,000 funding to improve digital inclusion in the borough, we ran a six-month trial of the iPad lending scheme at Southwater library, which has proved a great success, with more than 50 people borrowing devices to help them get online. As a result, it’s now being introduced at Newport library too, with others to follow in the future.

“This means that, so long as you have a Telford and Wrekin library card, you can borrow an iPad for up to four weeks from Newport or Southwater libraries. Whether it’s for study, shopping or looking for a new job, they’re completely free to use and include data too, so you don’t even need Wi-Fi.”

The Library iPad Lending Scheme is part of a wider project, supported by £326,000 funding as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s £28million On Your Side investment, to address digital exclusion and help more people in the borough access the internet.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP