Firefighters called to fire at derelict property in Worthen

Firefighters were called to a fire at a derelict property in Worthen on Sunday evening.

Three fire crews, including the Aerial Ladder Platform, from Bishops Castle and Minsterley attended at around 8.23pm.

Assistance at the scene was also provided by Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say the property was located on the B4386.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire which took around three and a half hours.