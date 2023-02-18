The Gower regeneration scheme is underway

Renovation work has started on the iconic Gower building in St Georges, Telford which will bring the building back into use.

Tom Garrity – Build Manager, Lovell, James Aucote – Site Manager, Lovell, James Dunn, Director – Prosperity & Investment, Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Richard Overton – Deputy Leader, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport, Councillor Stephen Handley, St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council, Vicky Brain, St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council, St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council and Nuplace Ltd are delivering a renovation scheme which will both protect the existing Gower Building as well provide a facility which can be used by the public.

As a part of the renovation scheme, a new Parish Office and community space will be built on behalf of St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council allowing the Parish Council to move from their existing offices at St Georges C of E Primary School, which will create more space for the school to enhance the educational facilities available to pupils with more flexibility around their accommodation.

Once completed the new community room at The Gower which includes a kitchen and catering area will offer a brand new space for the public to meet for local events and activities.

Nuplace will provide 13 homes of which 3 will be in the southern wing of the existing building. The development will have electric car charging points serving the residential and community centre element, supporting people to switch to low carbon means of transport.

New children’s play facilities also opened at the end of last year which saw both new and existing equipment used at the new play park on Marion’s Hill.

Councillor Lee Carter, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services & Regeneration said:

“I am delighted that work has started on the regeneration of The Gower in St Georges meaning that we are one step closer in bringing this iconic building back into use which will benefit local residents for years to come. For years, many national bodies had failed to come forward with funding to renovate the building and I am pleased the Council has been able to fill that void.

“As a council we have worked hard to ensure a scheme is bought forward which both protects this important heritage building and also provides a facility for use by the local community.

“New play facilities at a nearby site, good quality homes, a community room which will see family and friends come together are all key elements of this renovation scheme.”

Councillor David Wright, Ward Member for St Georges:

“Thank you to all partners who have worked tirelessly to ensure this regeneration project has kept moving. As a parish council it has always been our priority to ensure the future use of this building is one that benefits the local community. Protecting this iconic building has always been our priority and I’m delighted that we have been able to create a partnership scheme that delivers just that and more.

Construction work which is being delivered by Lovell (Nuplace’s appointed building partner) is expected to continue until early summer 2024.