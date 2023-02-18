Aldi creates 40 jobs in Shropshire

Aldi has announced it is looking to hire 40 colleagues in Shropshire with all levels of experience to fill roles.

Roles include full and part-time positions such as Caretaker and Store Assistant, all the way up to Deputy Store Manager.

Stores in Shropshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Bridgnorth and Whitchurch.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket opening a number of new stores across the UK in the next year. Aldi is also currently recruiting for 450 jobs at its 11 Regional Distribution Centres up and down the country.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK, said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher as more and more people realise they can make significant savings on every shop without compromising on quality. It’s more important than ever that we are making it even easier for more people to shop with us – including by opening dozens of new stores.

“Our success is dependent on the amazing work that colleagues do, day in and day out, and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands more colleagues to Team Aldi throughout 2023.”

Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can visit aldirecruitment.co.uk.