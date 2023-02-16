Wheatlands Care Home celebrates ‘Good’ CQC rating

Wheatlands Care Home in Much Wenlock, Shropshire passed a recent Care Quality Commission inspection with an overall ‘Good’ rating after being praised for operating a safe and well-led service.

Wheatlands Care Home in Much Wenlock

The CQC inspected the home on 23rd Nov 2022 and rated the home, run by Barchester Healthcare, as ‘Good’ in both areas of the inspection – safe and well-led.

The report stated that residents at the home received good quality care in a happy and relaxed environment from a motivated team with good staff morale.

Also highlighted in the report was that people were happy with the care they received, felt safe, and well cared for.

One resident commented: “It’s lovely here and the staff are lovely too.” The report stated that staffing levels were good and that the team worked closely with other healthcare professionals to achieve good outcomes for people. One healthcare professional said: “The staff are really good. They are very proactive and will contact us if they have concerns. The always follow any advice given.”

The report found that staff enjoyed working at the home, one staff member said: “The manager is very approachable and supportive.” Another staff member said: “We have a great team of staff here.” A relative commented: “The staff are really caring. They have time to spend with the residents.”

Lea-Ann Littler, General Manager at Wheatlands Care Home said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Wheatlands has retained its ‘Good’ rating following the CQC’s most recent inspection.

“It is fantastic to have the hard work and dedication of everyone here recognised. It has been difficult for everyone in the care sector to get through the last few years but we have all pulled together as a team and everyone has worked incredibly hard.”