Shropshire transport firm launches pilot scheme to support fallen patients & NHS

A new pilot service has been launched in Shropshire aimed at helping to reduce demand on frontline NHS staff, and ensure patients are seen in an even more timely manner.

Medical transport firm E-zac has launched a new 24-hour ‘falls’ service from its Shropshire depots, where trained staff can quickly attend and assist patients who’ve suffered a low-level fall.

Supported by the local ICB, the service is intended to drastically lower the time that service users are left lying on the floor and needing attention, whilst in turn helping to reduce the strain for frontline medical staff and enable them to prioritise life-threatening and high-priority category 1 calls.

Mark Rawlings, Midlands Regional Manager at E-zec, said: “We’re all aware of the current pressures that frontline paramedics are facing across the UK, and of the fact that many people who have fallen can be left for hours before being seen.

“Having to prioritise care is extremely challenging. While many people who fall don’t necessarily need to go to hospital or need medical care straight away, longer waiting times often mean that by the time they are seen, their care needs have escalated to a point of needing to be treated in a hospital or by paramedics. This pilot service aims to address this, reduce pressures, and ensure that those who need care are seen quickly.”

E-zec’s Shrewsbury depot is helping to bridge this gap, with 16 Ambulance Care Assistants (ACAs) qualified in the Falls Response, as well as being fully trained on standard lifting procedures and care.

Mark added, “We’ve invested in specialist training and lifting equipment to quickly step-in and support vulnerable service users who have suffered a fall, which will in turn help to prevent avoidable hospital admissions. Our two-person crew will attend falls, undertake a thorough risk assessment of the situation using the well-recognised ISTUMBLE assessment tool, and determine whether the patient can be supported back to their usual position, or whether they do in fact need medical attention from the frontline NHS. In the case of the latter, we can make them as comfortable as possible while waiting for NHS staff or help to transport them to the nearest hospital.”

Our specialist 4×4 vehicles also have all the necessary lifting equipment including a Mangar Elk Lifting aid – training for which was delivered by Wincare.

Wayne Spedding, Relationship Director at E-zec, commented: “We’re delighted to have launched this pioneering trial in our Shropshire depots. We truly believe that this will provide a long-term solution to the communities we serve – both those who have fallen and who may not be prioritised until their condition has escalated, as well as frontline NHS workers who are feeling the strain of such high demand.

“The service – if rolled out nationally – would significantly help to reduce many avoidable hospital admissions, and ensure those who are most in need of urgent frontline care are prioritised and cared for quickly.”

E-zec Shrewsbury have collaborated and integrated with the local Rapid Response Team via Shropdoc and West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS).